Brokers Issue Forecasts for Target Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Shares of Target stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

