Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.