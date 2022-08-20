Olaplex (OLPX) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Olaplex to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -5.67% 33.74% 3.80%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 37.20 Olaplex Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.28

This table compares Olaplex and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Olaplex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Olaplex and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 933 968 23 2.44

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 78.61%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Olaplex beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.