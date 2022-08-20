Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on A. Citigroup cut Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE A opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.66. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

