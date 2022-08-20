Contrasting Olaplex (OLPX) and Its Peers

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Olaplex to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 37.20 Olaplex Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.28

Olaplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

91.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 933 968 23 2.44

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 78.61%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -5.67% 33.74% 3.80%

Summary

Olaplex beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

