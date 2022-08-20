Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

