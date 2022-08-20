OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Raised to $1.50

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $1.40 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OCX. Stephens lowered OncoCyte from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.94.

OCX opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 877.80%. Equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,883.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $65,500. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 15.6% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 345,330 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

