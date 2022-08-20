Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.66. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

