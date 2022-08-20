EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of EMX opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

