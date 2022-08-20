JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target to GBX 770

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Investec lowered Phoenix Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $726.67.

Phoenix Group stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

