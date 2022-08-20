Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($16.73) in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Poste Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Poste Italiane from €13.10 ($13.37) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PITAF opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Poste Italiane has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

