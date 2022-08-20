Stifel Nicolaus Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$175.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.58.

WSP Global Stock Up 2.1 %

WSPOF opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.37.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

