Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$2.90

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$2.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Steppe Gold Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of STPGF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.43.
About Steppe Gold
