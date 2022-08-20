Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$2.90

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$2.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Steppe Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of STPGF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.43.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

