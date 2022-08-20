Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Raised to GBX 710

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Investec downgraded Phoenix Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $726.67.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

