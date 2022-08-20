WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$188.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a C$190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.58.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.