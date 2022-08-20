Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TREVF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.03.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.