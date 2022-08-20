WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$190.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.58.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $149.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.37.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.