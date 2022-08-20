WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$195.00 at Raymond James

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities began coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a C$190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.58.

WSP Global Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.37.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

