Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delek US will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Delek US by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.