Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.67% from the stock’s current price.

FRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. Freshpet has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $159.66. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.