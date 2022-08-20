Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $33.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 767,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 166,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,766 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

PEAK opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

