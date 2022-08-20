Contrasting Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 10.52% -74.84% 11.95% Luminar Technologies -832.16% -134.47% -41.53%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Luminar Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.58%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Luminar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.14 $495.00 million $0.79 9.68 Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 103.99 -$237.99 million ($0.88) -10.80

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

