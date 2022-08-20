Head to Head Review: Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and Its Peers

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rivian Automotive to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Rivian Automotive Competitors -16,635.18% -20.71% -9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.66 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -7.30

Analyst Recommendations

Rivian Automotive’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rivian Automotive and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 807 2079 2829 117 2.39

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus price target of 65.89, indicating a potential upside of 91.26%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

