Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXAS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.23.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ EXAS opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
