Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

