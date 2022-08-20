Antibe Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
