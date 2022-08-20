Antibe Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

ATE opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

(Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.