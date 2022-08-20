Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Raised to €71.30

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($81.63) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.46.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.