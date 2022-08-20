Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.