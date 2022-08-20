FY2023 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Raised by Analyst

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.18. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.92.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$161.83 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$152.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

