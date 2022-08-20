National Bank Financial Comments on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
Shares of ATD stock opened at C$58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
Featured Articles
