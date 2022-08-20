National Bank Financial Comments on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.40.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.