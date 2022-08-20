B. Riley Weighs in on Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

