Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Shares of FL opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

