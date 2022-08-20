Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,117.34

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,117.34 ($13.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,144.50 ($13.83). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,130 ($13.65), with a volume of 2,113 shares changing hands.

Solid State Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The company has a market capitalization of £96.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,896.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,117.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.87.

Solid State Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 13.25 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Solid State’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid State

Solid State Company Profile

In other news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards acquired 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,025 ($12.39) per share, with a total value of £19,997.75 ($24,163.55).

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through, Value Added Services and Manufacturing divisions. The Value Added Services division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

