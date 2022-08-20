Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.32. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 1,997 shares.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.