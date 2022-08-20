Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10,075.30

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10,075.30 and traded as high as $11,385.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $11,385.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from CHF 9,500 to CHF 10,200 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10,075.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10,568.83.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

