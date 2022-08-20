Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,656.23

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,656.23 ($44.18) and traded as high as GBX 3,733.20 ($45.11). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,660 ($44.22), with a volume of 16,867 shares trading hands.

Caledonia Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 332.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,656.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,635.11.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 222.30 ($2.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim Livett sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,828 ($46.25), for a total transaction of £119,433.60 ($144,313.19). In other news, insider Lynn Fordham purchased 1,330 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($45.55) per share, for a total transaction of £50,141 ($60,586.03). Also, insider Tim Livett sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,828 ($46.25), for a total transaction of £119,433.60 ($144,313.19). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,682 shares of company stock worth $86,151,822.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

