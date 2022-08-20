Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.46

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $4.54. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 353 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

