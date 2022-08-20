TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $140.82

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.82 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 143.05 ($1.73). TUI shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.65), with a volume of 3,554,575 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 165.14 ($2.00).

The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.45.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

