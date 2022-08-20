Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £132.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £132.68 ($160.31).

Several research firms have commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £104.45 ($126.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,605.01 and its 200-day moving average price is £100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,275.34. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($164.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.