Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.04 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

