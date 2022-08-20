Evercore ISI Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average is $202.23. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.