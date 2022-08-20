Analyzing Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group and Archon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.69%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Archon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Archon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $42.32 million 6.67 $12.45 million $0.35 23.86 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 24.76% 18.59% 15.74% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Archon on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

About Archon

(Get Rating)

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.