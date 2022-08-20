Critical Survey: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers 1 5 5 0 2.36

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Landmark Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus target price of $139.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.18%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 25.01% 10.81% 1.07% Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.19% 11.13% 0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.08 $18.01 million $2.76 9.40 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 6.35 $443.08 million $6.51 21.22

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Landmark Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 171 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; and holds securities for investment purposes, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 157 financial centers and 1,650 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

