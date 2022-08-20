Contrasting Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvei and MercadoLibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million 6.32 $102.29 million $0.51 63.49 MercadoLibre $7.07 billion 6.48 $83.30 million $4.73 192.34

Nuvei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MercadoLibre. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MercadoLibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 4 10 0 2.71 MercadoLibre 0 1 10 0 2.91

This is a summary of current ratings for Nuvei and MercadoLibre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nuvei currently has a consensus price target of $66.92, suggesting a potential upside of 106.66%. MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $1,388.18, suggesting a potential upside of 52.59%. Given Nuvei’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 9.08% 9.12% 5.15% MercadoLibre 2.68% 19.66% 2.41%

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Nuvei on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. MercadoLibre, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.