Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,616 ($31.61).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 678.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.88. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,670 ($20.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,974 ($35.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,856.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,100.58.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

