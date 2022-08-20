The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,930.71 ($23.33).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,558.50 ($18.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,503.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,582.37. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,382.58.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

About The Weir Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.