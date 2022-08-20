Financial Survey: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grom Social Enterprises and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 Baidu 0 3 8 0 2.73

Grom Social Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.64%. Baidu has a consensus price target of $220.08, suggesting a potential upside of 70.44%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Baidu.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.49 -$10.15 million N/A N/A Baidu $19.54 billion 2.28 $1.61 billion ($7.48) -17.26

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Baidu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -218.63% -45.64% -33.46% Baidu -12.99% 5.68% 3.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baidu beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

