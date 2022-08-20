Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 191.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.29 ($2.31).

Several research analysts have recently commented on TW shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle purchased 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In other news, insider Mark Castle bought 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty bought 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). Insiders have acquired a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $10,473,466 over the last ninety days.

TW opened at GBX 119.05 ($1.44) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 110.30 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 744.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,625.00%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

