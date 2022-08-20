Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $349.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Sika Price Performance

SXYAY opened at $24.47 on Monday. Sika has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

