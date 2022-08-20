Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

